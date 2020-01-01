Blogged By @dawnnnyy_

Not only have we officially entered a new year, but it’s also an entire NEW DECADE! Another 10 years of shocking and exciting news, comeback careers, and more. Here’s a list of what to expect in 2020:

7. A Rihanna album. When Rihanna said she would be releasing an album in 2019, fans were overwhelmed with excitement for the singer’s follow up to ”Anti.” But by the summer, the Navy knew that the chances of getting the album were slowly decreasing. And although she didn’t release R9 in 2019, it’s almost guaranteed that we’ll get it in 2020. I mean she can’t leave us hanging for another year, amiiright?

6.Tekashi69’s release from prison after cooperating with federal officials against members of the Nine Trey Blood Gang.

5. According to Fade, Bobby Shmurda has a parole hearing set for 2020 and could be released from prison in December. Back in 2016, Bobby Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in the Clinton Correctional Facility on charges of conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment.

4. The Oscars will once again be hostless, after Kevin Hart stepped down over his refusal to apologize for “his tweets of old.” The incident sparked widespread backlash and forced the Academy to move forward with a hostless awards show. Now, for the second year in a row, the Oscars will proceed without a host.

3. According to Insider, leather is back! “From shirts and dresses to shorts and trench coats, leather is going to be everywhere in 2020.”

2. Big trends in fashion trends from the ’70s will be making a comeback. “Samantha Brown, a New York-based stylist, said prints and patterns from the 1970s are coming back — wife lapels, double-breasted styles, and flared hemlines.”

1. The Presidential Election. Make sure you vote.